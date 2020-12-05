Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.18.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $70,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $43,139,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at about $14,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after buying an additional 255,441 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 389.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 299,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 238,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.