Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $113.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.54.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $102.28 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $102.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.