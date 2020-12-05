Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000.

NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $20.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92.

