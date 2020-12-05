Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in MetLife by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 506.2% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36,125 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,584,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 67,850 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $5,175,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 79.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

