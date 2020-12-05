Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 278,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $959,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000.

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $45.03.

