Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.47. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

