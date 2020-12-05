Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $76,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.82.

Shares of ET opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

