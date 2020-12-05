Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after buying an additional 834,014 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 172.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after buying an additional 797,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after buying an additional 686,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 102.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after buying an additional 677,623 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,182 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

NYSE HSY opened at $150.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.50 and its 200 day moving average is $141.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.