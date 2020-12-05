Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $141.78 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $142.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.79 and its 200 day moving average is $115.50. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

