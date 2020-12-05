Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $764,762.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,955 shares in the company, valued at $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $2,373,952 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $92.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Cowen began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

