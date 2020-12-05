Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,500 Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 328.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after buying an additional 474,646 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 98.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366,541 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 164.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300,973 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 30.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,900,000 after purchasing an additional 250,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $81.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $108.74 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

