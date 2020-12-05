Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 190 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $244.12 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $259.77. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 148.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.67.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $874,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,508,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,299,118 shares of company stock valued at $561,291,277 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

