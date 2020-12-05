Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 338 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

EFV opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

