Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after buying an additional 130,574 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $377.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.08 and a 200 day moving average of $327.46. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.52.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

