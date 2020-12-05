West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Raised by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $271.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.19. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $305.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.