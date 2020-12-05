Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,080 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $273,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 36.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 89,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 41.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.2% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 207,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average is $77.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

