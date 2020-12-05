Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,321 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 131.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 42.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

