Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,669 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE HSBC opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of -56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

