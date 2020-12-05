Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 776 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 50.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 126.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $109,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Ameren stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.20. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

