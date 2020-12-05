Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 786 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortis by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.379 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.