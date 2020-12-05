Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,504 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 676.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,815,000 after buying an additional 14,232,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 344.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after buying an additional 10,957,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Match Group by 78.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after buying an additional 3,747,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 810.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 178.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,486 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,243 shares of company stock worth $10,615,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $145.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.28, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.58. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $146.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

