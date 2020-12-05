Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 165.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,450,000 after acquiring an additional 356,163 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $805,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $302.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $302.59.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

