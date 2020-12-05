Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 146.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

Shares of TROW opened at $152.53 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $153.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

