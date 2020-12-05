Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Partners Value Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 128,758,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829,390 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753,902 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,816,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,051 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,159.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.61.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 21,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $273,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

