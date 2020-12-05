Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 28,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $112.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.21. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

