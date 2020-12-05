Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.76.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $112.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $114.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

