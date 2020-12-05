Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,375 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB opened at $155.42 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

