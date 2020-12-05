Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,273 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS opened at $123.21 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.76.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $944,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 228,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,449,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,983 shares of company stock worth $16,577,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

