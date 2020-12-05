Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

