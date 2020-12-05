Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $499.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $501.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.05.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.44.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Insiders have sold a total of 53,505 shares of company stock worth $20,532,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

