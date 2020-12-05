Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 75,778 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $81.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $305,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,898. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.