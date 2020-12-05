Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baidu by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,812,000 after buying an additional 103,366 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 54.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 15.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.81.

BIDU opened at $144.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $151.18.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

