Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $404.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

