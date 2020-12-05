Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOT. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Total by 6.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Total by 12.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 160,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Total by 56.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Total by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,859,000 after buying an additional 41,883 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Total by 38.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 666,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after buying an additional 186,348 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. Total Se has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of -36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC upgraded Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

