Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $640,000 Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $8,809,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,402,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,545 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,506,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,042,000 after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares during the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $145.43 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $146.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average is $161.50.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

