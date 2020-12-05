Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $652,000 Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 254.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Golden Entertainment worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $18.11 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $510.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.