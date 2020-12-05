Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $677,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.05 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.