Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $681,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $1,155,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $450.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

