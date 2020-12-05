Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $714,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,918,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,364,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,801,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,380,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,131.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,228.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,101.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $944.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.