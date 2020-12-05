Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $717,000 Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,894,000 after purchasing an additional 497,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,411,000 after buying an additional 474,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,613,000 after buying an additional 747,773 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,856,000 after buying an additional 1,198,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,823,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,111,000 after buying an additional 79,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $161.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.06. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $184.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 1.01.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

