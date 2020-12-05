Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $760,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 933,535 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,898,000 after acquiring an additional 526,628 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367,447 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 341,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,837,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on A shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.76.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $118.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.