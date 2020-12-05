Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $783,000 Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in IHS Markit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,398 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,472,000 after acquiring an additional 171,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IHS Markit by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,177,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,925,000 after acquiring an additional 49,359 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,468,000 after acquiring an additional 247,679 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after acquiring an additional 686,985 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

NYSE:INFO opened at $93.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

