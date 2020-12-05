Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $792,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Marriott International by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $135.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.87 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average is $98.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

