Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $807,000 Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,862 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 28.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 538 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $130.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average is $136.97. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $811,037.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,261,988.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,727 shares of company stock valued at $8,666,329. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

