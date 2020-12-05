Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $814,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,689,788,000 after purchasing an additional 592,297 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,608,593,000 after acquiring an additional 238,082 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,702,000 after acquiring an additional 38,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,382 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $355,133,000 after acquiring an additional 284,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

NASDAQ EA opened at $128.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,227 shares of company stock worth $67,039,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.