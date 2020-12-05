Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after buying an additional 395,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,266,000 after acquiring an additional 565,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,348,000 after acquiring an additional 592,303 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,840 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

