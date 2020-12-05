Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 143,190 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.1% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,306 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,580,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,197 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $96,751.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at $677,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total transaction of $548,618.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,960 shares of company stock worth $8,709,793. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $350.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.72.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

