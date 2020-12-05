Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $863,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

WEC stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

