Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $243.70 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $255.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.82.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

