Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,454.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $324.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $356.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.89.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.87.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,356 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

